Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 496,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,152. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

