Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 8,153,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.37, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.