Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,535.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,389.81. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

