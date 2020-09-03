Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,280,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524,927. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

