Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,904.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

