Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Anika Therapeutics worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,250. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

