Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Up 5.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. 84,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 409,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annovis Bio stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Annovis Bio worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.