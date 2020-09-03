ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading Down 5.1%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 4,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66.

About ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

