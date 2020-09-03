Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.90. 121,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,543. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

