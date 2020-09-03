Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $50.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

APLS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $103,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,792,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,550 shares of company stock valued at $599,457. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

