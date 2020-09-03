Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $601,176.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $601,176.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

