Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Arista Networks worth $83,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

NYSE:ANET traded down $11.55 on Thursday, reaching $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,722. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.