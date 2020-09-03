At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Sells $417,540.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 17,514,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

