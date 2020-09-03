AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924,299 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $597,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,089,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,578,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

