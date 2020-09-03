AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

