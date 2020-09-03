Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 364.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

ADP traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

