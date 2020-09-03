AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,321 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:AN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 583,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,230. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

