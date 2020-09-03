Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,659 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Amgen comprises 0.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,152. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $229.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

