Auxano Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

MMM traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

