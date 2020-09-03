Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.30. 3,617,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

