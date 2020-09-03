Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Down 0.2%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.16. 31,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 42,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,447,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period.

