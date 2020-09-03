Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 614,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,174. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

