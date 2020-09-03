Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 6% Higher

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.71. 3,689,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,279,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

