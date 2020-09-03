Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.25. 378,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 344,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Banc of California by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Banc of California by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.