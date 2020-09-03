Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $137,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,061,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.