Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.63.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,707. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

In other news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.