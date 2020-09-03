Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.58.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter worth $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.