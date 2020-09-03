Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of BXRX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 14,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,254. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

