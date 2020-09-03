Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.75.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $30.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $494.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,187. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

