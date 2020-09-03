Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $666.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO traded down $30.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.24. 146,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,187. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.43 and a 200 day moving average of $442.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,342,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.