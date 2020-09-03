BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

BNTX traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 54,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

