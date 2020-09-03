BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.
BNTX traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 54,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
