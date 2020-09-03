Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (12.66) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BISI remained flat at $GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. Bisichi Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.67).
Bisichi Mining Company Profile
