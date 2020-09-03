Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (12.66) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BISI remained flat at $GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. Bisichi Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.67).

Bisichi Mining Company Profile

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

