Bitcoin Interest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $33,441.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00616916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00082718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00066000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

