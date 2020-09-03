Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

