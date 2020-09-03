BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.00. 683,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,855. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

