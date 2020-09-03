BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.46% of BlackRock worth $384,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,855. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.