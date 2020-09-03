BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,260. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

