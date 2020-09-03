Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MEN)

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MEN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

