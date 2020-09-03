Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

