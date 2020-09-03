Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

