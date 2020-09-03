Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MCA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

