BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the July 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE STK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 6,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

