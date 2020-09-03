Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Virginia Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

