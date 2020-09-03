Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 781,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,099,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $814.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.