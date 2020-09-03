Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 781,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,099,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.
BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $814.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
