Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.30% of Boyd Gaming worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 331.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,283 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 83.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 50,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

