Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 30th total of 566,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,028. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWB. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

