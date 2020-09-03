Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

