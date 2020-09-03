Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 344.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.00. 181,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,312. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

