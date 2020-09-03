Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 5,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,482. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

