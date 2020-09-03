Brokerages Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 1,040,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 99.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

